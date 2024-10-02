Junior doctors of LLRM Medical College Meerut resign after deceased patient's son attacks resident with iron wrench

Junior resident doctors of LLRM Medical College in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have resigned en masse.

In a letter to Principal RC Gupta of the medical college, the Resident Doctor Association of the medical college wrote that they are resigning due to "breach in safety measures".

"With due respect this is to inform you that we the resident of LLRM Medical College after gathering and discussing the matter that happened last night causing grevious hurt on resident and inability of institution in providing safe working environment we are giving our mass resignation we all are unsafe to work in a life threatening situation. We are shutting down emergency (including NICU, PICU, labor room emergency) services and electives. Sorry for the inconvenience", stated the letter, which was shared and verified by Dr Dhruv Chauhan, health activist and National Council Member, Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN).