How is France looking to meet its promise of inducting 30,000 Indian students by 2030?

This is a top priority for us. Last year, we had close to 7,000 students from India; so we have a long way to go.

To achieve this, we offer Indian students some of the best higher education in the world; French universities are ranked among the top 10 in the Shanghai Ranking (The Academic Ranking of World Universities) and the Times Higher Education Ranking.

Second, the cost of higher education in France is more reasonable than in the USA or the UK. A master’s degree in France costs less than €4,000 a year. This is not because higher education isn’t cheap in itself in France, but because the French government considers education a priority and subsidises higher education for all students, whether French or foreign.

France also has special programmes for Indian students, and more than 1,700 curricula taught completely in English. We also launched the “Classes Internationale” programme specially for Indian students, so that they can come to France and learn French.