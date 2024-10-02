From praise to casteism & concern – Atul Kumar’s admission story to IIT Dhanbad garners a myriad of reactions

The story of Atul Kumar, an 18-year-old Dalit boy who was able to secure admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad, with the intervention of the Supreme Court of India is nothing, if not heartwarming.

In a country marred by stark caste-based inequalities, especially in terms of access to higher education, the Supreme Court and the Uttar Pradesh government coming together to ensure that a Dalit aspirant, who cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) with flying colours but was about to miss out on a golden opportunity based on a missed deadline, actually makes it to IIT Dhanbad, is a positive as well as a welcome development.

Many netizens, particularly Ambedkarite and Dalit rights accounts lauded this turn of events and wished the boy the best of luck.