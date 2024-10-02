"Clichés about France & its people — Parisians in particular — are accurate": Indian student studying in France

I arrived in France during the retirement age protests. Despite scepticism from my parents and initial nervousness, living in Paris is a great experience. When I first landed at the airport, a very nice gentleman, probably seeing the confusion on my face, eagerly offered his help and he was speaking in English! Since then, all my preconceived notions have been proven wrong. The majority of people are friendly and appreciate us trying to speak French.

My choice of France was an accidental one. As a biologist seeking a PhD position after completing my Master's, I chose Paris owing to the exciting subjects it offered and the opportunity to live here. My childhood desire to learn French was a happy coincidence.

Initially, my application to the IC-31 PhD programme of Institut Curie was rejected. With my eagerness to pursue it, I contacted a potential supervisor again and was offered another grant. So, the application process was easy and smooth and I received my permit within five days.

I had an enriching experience in France, exploring various cultures, including science, art, history, classical music, operas, ballets, and sports. Its multicultural environment allows learning from French, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, British, Chinese, Moroccan, Senegalese, Iranian, and Mexican.

To students coming here, I urge them to keep their minds open, try to make friends, participate in events, travel, and learn the French language. Due to the French administration's bureaucracy, one should complete permits quickly to avoid delays.