"Clichés about France & its people — Parisians in particular — are accurate": Indian student studying in France

As they say, when in France... observe the French
Indian students studying in France, far away from their own country, culture and conventions, feel that all stereotypes associated with the French and Parisans are true. And when it comes to work-life balance and taking holidays seriously, there is, indeed, a lot we can learn from the French.
Read on to find out more.
I arrived in France during the retirement age protests. Despite scepticism from my parents and initial nervousness, living in Paris is a great experience. When I first landed at the airport, a very nice gentleman, probably seeing the confusion on my face, eagerly offered his help and he was speaking in English! Since then, all my preconceived notions have been proven wrong. The majority of people are friendly and appreciate us trying to speak French.
My choice of France was an accidental one. As a biologist seeking a PhD position after completing my Master's, I chose Paris owing to the exciting subjects it offered and the opportunity to live here. My childhood desire to learn French was a happy coincidence.
Initially, my application to the IC-31 PhD programme of Institut Curie was rejected. With my eagerness to pursue it, I contacted a potential supervisor again and was offered another grant. So, the application process was easy and smooth and I received my permit within five days.
I had an enriching experience in France, exploring various cultures, including science, art, history, classical music, operas, ballets, and sports. Its multicultural environment allows learning from French, Spanish, Italian, German, Dutch, British, Chinese, Moroccan, Senegalese, Iranian, and Mexican.
To students coming here, I urge them to keep their minds open, try to make friends, participate in events, travel, and learn the French language. Due to the French administration's bureaucracy, one should complete permits quickly to avoid delays.
The clichés you hear about France and its people — Parisians in particular — are accurate, in my opinion. They don't want to be bothered during holidays, they take the holidays seriously and take protests very seriously. Additionally, Parisians prioritise work-life balance, although this one is not a stereotype, just a trait.
The reason why I chose France for my further studies is that the PhD programme and the project suited my research interest. Moreover, the application procedure is also straightforward and self-explanatory. I had an application procedure and rounds of interviews which were top-notch and excellent.
Although, the ups and downs of PhD are ever-present, overall, the experience here has been a rollercoaster ride. I was successful in making wonderful friends and they assisted me in integration and beating the boredom of mundane life.
Since the objective of relocating to an abroad country is to pursue the right programme or project, selecting it is crucial and one has to be very mindful of that. Additionally, I suggest the aspirants maintain an open mind and accept cultural differences to lead a better life here.