How Bharti Airtel Foundation ensures foundational literacy and numeracy for Class III students as stated in NEP 2020

At Bharti Airtel Foundation, we firmly believe that education serves as the cornerstone of a nation's progress. In alignment with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, our primary objective is to ensure that every child attains foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) by Class III, with a particular emphasis on rural India. Our initiatives are primarily centered around three key development goals of students

Children to have good health and well being

Children to become effective communicators

Children to become involved learners and to connect with their immediate environment

By emphasising the enhancement of teacher capabilities, fostering parental involvement, and creating enriched learning environments for children, the foundation addresses the development goals essential for attaining foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) for students.

Teacher Empowerment: Building the capacity of teachers is crucial for meeting FLN objectives. Hence, we have dedicated significant time and resources to training programs specifically for our Satya Bharti Schools in rural areas. We have crafted tailored training sessions and workshops aimed at equipping teachers with the skills to teach FLN effectively. These sessions cover various developmental areas, foster student-centric classrooms, focus on subject-specific pedagogy, phonics, and activities designed to boost literacy and numeracy skills, as well as provide guidance for teaching English.

Additionally, through TheTeacherApp, an application that we developed, teachers are encouraged to enhance their skills in Language Development teaching methods. It offers a variety of modules, and there are also virtual training modules available for mathematics instruction.

Curriculum Alignment with NEP 2020 - In accordance with national standards, we have implemented National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) UNMUKH framework to enhance initiatives in our Satya Bharti Schools for Pre-Primary students, aiming to foster a quality learning environment. Moreover, it is essential for children to communicate their thoughts effectively. Developing the ability to express ideas clearly through language is a crucial skill for every child to nurture. To support this objective, we have introduced age-appropriate activities focused on composition and comprehension. These activities encompass picture composition, response questions, drawing from instructions, conversational sentences, and vocabulary-building exercises.

Additionally, we provide FLN kits to teachers as a useful guideline. Our schools feature reading corners and math corners, complete with large picture books for the students. We also employ holistic assessment techniques to ensure that each child receives a comprehensive and well-rounded education.

For Classes I to III, we organise special Literary Fests that feature activities such as show-and-tell, recitation, role play, and storytelling. Additionally, we host a Math Magic Expo, which encourages students to present mathematical concepts through gamified approaches. For pre-primary students, we implement a holistic progress card that maps competencies across various themes and domains.

In Classes I and II, we conduct weekly formative assessments, while Class III emphasises project-based learning activities along with the assessments.