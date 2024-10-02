Bengaluru: Lack of guest lectures compel students to protest on eve of Gandhi Jayanthi

Hundreds of students from various government colleges staged a protest by raising slogans and displaying placards against the government at Freedom Park on Tuesday, October 1, demanding recruitment of guest lecturers.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sachin R, a second-year student of Peenya Government College, said classes started two months ago, but due to shortage of lecturers, the syllabus has not yet been covered, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Final-year students are currently teaching second-year students, and second-year students are taking classes for first-year students, he alleged.