West Bengal junior doctors to resume their protests | Read their statement here

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) has decided to resume their strike as they are "are compelled to return to a full ceasework starting from today. Unless we receive clear action from the government on safety, patient services, and the politics of fear, we will have no choice but to continue our full strike", stated a press release from

It may be recalled that to demand justice for Abhaya (name changed), the 31-year-old female doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, doctors had launched a series of strikes.

Despite Supreme Court asking them to get back to work, they had launched another series of strike, wherein, the junior doctors sat in front of Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata, demanding a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After two round of talks, one which was with CM herself, they called off the strike. But now, have decided to resume it again.

Their primary demand remains the same, immediate justice for Abhaya and the removal of the Health Secretary.

They also put forth demands like:

- Centralised referral system in all hospitals and medical colleges

- Digital bed vacancy monitor

- Task force to ensure CCTV, on-call rooms in all hospitals and medical colleges

- Police protection in hospitals

- Vacancies to be filed immediately

- Inquiry committee in every medical college to look into threat syndicates

- Election for student councils in medical colleges

- Corruption and lawlessness within the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) should be put to an end

Many associations and organisations including nurses, doctors and others have expressed solidarity with their cause.

The press release also stated that on October 2, a rally from College Square to Dharmatala will be launched.