UGC-NET 2024 results likely to be out by October 5; check steps to download the result here

EdexLive Desk
Published on

One of the most anticipated results by the National Testing Agency (NTA) — the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test June 2024 will be out this week, as reported by the Republic World.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for the UGC - NET examination can check their scorecard on the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in

In addition to this, the report also stated that the results could be out on October 5. 

This year the exam was conducted on the dates mentioned below:

August 27, 28, 29 and 30 September 2, 3, 4 and 5

Here are the steps to check the UGC NET June results 2024 

1. Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in via any browser on your device 

2. After landing on the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 

3. Following this, a new page will appear 

4. Key in your credentials such as date of birth and application number and click the option 'Submit' 

5. Your UGC-NET result will be seen on the screen 

6. Download the results 

7. Take a printout for future purposes 

The examination is a test to determine the eligibility of the appearing candidate for the Assistant Professor post along with a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. 

The National Testing Agency conducted the exam in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. 

