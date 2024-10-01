UGC-NET 2024 results likely to be out by October 5; check steps to download the result here

One of the most anticipated results by the National Testing Agency (NTA) — the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test June 2024 will be out this week, as reported by the Republic World.

Therefore, candidates who appeared for the UGC - NET examination can check their scorecard on the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

In addition to this, the report also stated that the results could be out on October 5.

This year the exam was conducted on the dates mentioned below:

August 27, 28, 29 and 30 September 2, 3, 4 and 5

Here are the steps to check the UGC NET June results 2024

1. Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in via any browser on your device

2. After landing on the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024

3. Following this, a new page will appear

4. Key in your credentials such as date of birth and application number and click the option 'Submit'

5. Your UGC-NET result will be seen on the screen

6. Download the results

7. Take a printout for future purposes

The examination is a test to determine the eligibility of the appearing candidate for the Assistant Professor post along with a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency conducted the exam in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.