"Traditional study abroad destinations capping int'l student permits, US going the extra mile": CEO, University Living

The recent release of additional US visa slots is a game-changer for Indian students.

With more than 12 lakh Indians travelling to the US in 2024 and a 35% increase over last year, it’s clear the US remains a top choice for higher education.

This move not only improves access to top-tier universities for Indian aspirants but also opens doors to greater career opportunities post-graduation.

Faster visa processing means less waiting and more focus on education, internships, and job placements, making the US an even more attractive destination for Indian students.