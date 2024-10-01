"Traditional study abroad destinations capping int'l student permits, US going the extra mile": CEO, University Living
What does this mean for Indian students particularly?
The recent release of additional US visa slots is a game-changer for Indian students.
With more than 12 lakh Indians travelling to the US in 2024 and a 35% increase over last year, it’s clear the US remains a top choice for higher education.
This move not only improves access to top-tier universities for Indian aspirants but also opens doors to greater career opportunities post-graduation.
Faster visa processing means less waiting and more focus on education, internships, and job placements, making the US an even more attractive destination for Indian students.
With countries like Canada and Australia placing a cap on international students, how is US managing to welcome more and more students?
While other traditional study abroad destinations are capping international student permits, the US is going the extra mile to welcome more Indian students.
With over 10 lakh non-immigrant visa applications processed for the second year in a row, the US is actively easing access to higher education avenues and work opportunities for Indian talent.
Releasing additional visa slots is a clear sign of their commitment to fostering stronger US-India ties.
Indian students now account for more than a quarter of all international students in the US, and with streamlined visa processes, it’s become a top destination for those seeking quality education and career prospects.
The US remains a land of opportunities for Indian students, offering both academic growth and a vibrant professional future.
Is the US' move sustainable in the long run? Can students bank on it as a solid option?
The US move to release additional visa slots is a fantastic step forward, especially for Indian students and professionals seeking opportunities abroad.
Surpassing 10 lakh non-immigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year is a clear sign of the strong demand for US education and work opportunities.
The record-breaking processing of student visas this year demonstrates the US is committed to supporting this surge.
In terms of sustainability, the US remains a solid and reliable option for Indian students. With a quarter of the international student population in the US coming from India, it's clear that the US continues to offer unmatched opportunities in higher education, work, and research.
That said, it’s also exciting to see other emerging destinations like Germany, France, Ireland, Dubai and so on, stepping up and offering new pathways for Indian students.
Ultimately, students today have more options than ever, and while the US remains a top choice, this move ensures its continued relevance in an increasingly competitive global education landscape.
While we are aware of what traditionally attracts Indian students to US, what are the new factors that have become attractive?
The US has always been a top choice for Indian students, thanks to its world-class universities offering higher education and research opportunities, and abundant post-education opportunities.
But what’s really exciting now are the new factors making it even more appealing.
The recent decision to release 2,50,000 additional visa slots is a huge win, streamlining the process and showing the US is serious about strengthening ties with India.
Beyond academics, we’re seeing a 35% rise in Indian travellers to the US this year, highlighting its growing appeal for not just education but career growth.
With booming fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), tech, and sustainability, and easier family reunification, the US offers a unique blend of quality education and career pathways.