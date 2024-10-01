TISS Hyderabad student, whose degree was withheld for wearing keffiyeh to convocation, receives it after written apology

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Hyderabad temporarily withheld the degree of a Master's student from Kerala during the convocation ceremony on Sunday, September 27, after he wore a keffiyeh (a headdress worn by Arab men, consisting of a square of fabric fastened by a band round the crown of the head) to show solidarity with Palestine, as reported by The Times of India.



The TISS student Ablaz Mohammed Schemnad, eventually received his certificate for a Master of Arts (MA) in Development Studies, but only after he submitted a written apology to the administration.



A senior faculty member at TISS remarked that both parents and faculty were involved in resolving the situation. "It is true that the Pro VC (Vice-Chancellor) refused to give the student his degree on stage and asked him to collect it from campus later," the faculty member stated.



The faculty further noted, "However, since the student wanted to receive a degree from the Pro VC only, the issue was resolved almost immediately, and the student took his degree."



Speaking to The Times of India, Schemnad confirmed that he eventually received his degree, but only after the ceremony concluded. "The incident took place off-stage when I was preparing to go up to get my degree. I wore a keffiyeh first and then the TISS shawl over it. Noticing this, the TISS Hyderabad campus director came down the stage and asked me to leave the premises," Schemnad explained. He currently works as a research associate and freelance writer in Hyderabad.



He added, "Though I was later allowed to step onto the stage, I was not awarded the degree and was asked to wait. The Mumbai campus refused to give me the degree. I waited for all the departments to get their degrees first to ask for it again."



Following this, Schemnad's parents, fellow students, and faculty met with the administration, which ultimately decided to grant him the degree after he provided a written apology.



The report also mentioned that several attempts to contact the Hyderabad campus director of TISS for a comment were unsuccessful.