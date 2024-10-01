Sonam Wangchuk begins indefinite fast: Students, youth groups condemn detainment by Delhi Police

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanthi, Tuesday, October 1, students and youth organisations expressed solidarity with climate activist, environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk who was detained at Singhu border. He was detained yesterday, September 30 night, while trying to entre Delhi from Ladakh. He and his supporters are now being held at Bawana Police Station.

Now, they have launched an indefinite fast.

Wangchuk and other Ladakhis have been walking since September 1 to demand sixth schedule status and statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh. The march is titled Delhi Chalo Padyatra.

"The wrongful detention of the contingent of peacefully marching Ladakhis led by Sonam Wangchuk at Singhu border last night is adequate proof of this allegiance and nexus. It is highly condemnable act by the Delhi Police and the Central Government," a statement condemning the detention released by Youth for Himalaya and People for Himayala read.