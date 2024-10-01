RGNUL students "raise concerns of bias" against external committee formed to look into allegations against VC

The protesting students at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, have a few questions regarding the two-member external committee to look into the allegations made against Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh.

This announcement of the formation of the committee was made today, Tuesday, October 1.

The allegations are related to an incident which occurred on September 22, wherein, the VC entered the girls' hostel for a "surprise inspection" and made remarks that were sexist in nature.

Students have been protesting against this and boycotting classes as well.

Today, October 1, the students asked three poignant questions regarding the committee, they are:

1) As the notice says that the constitution of this committee is "as per the direction of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of High Court of Punjab and Haryana and Chancellor of the University", there was no such copy provided to the students

2) They sought clarity on if the VC had any role to play in choosing the members, as the notice doesn't mention anything about how the committee was composed and by whom

3) Concerns of bias arise as the members of the committee are affiliated with the University of Allahabad, the institute where VC was previously employed

"In light of the aforementioned, the student community shall raise these concerns before the committee; reserving the right to address substantive issues and concerns until the abovementioned concerns are resolved," informed the statement, adding that one committee member needs to be chosen by the students.