RGNUL protests: Student begs Dean of Academics not to call parents; video goes viral

From the campus of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, Punjab, where protests are ongoing demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation, a viral video has emerged.

Following an incident on September 22, wherein, the VC Prof Jai Shankar Singh entered the girls' hostel and passed sexist comments, violating the right to privacy and consent of the students, the students have been on a protest. Talks between the administration failed and the students boycotted classes.

The administration has been allegedly calling up the parents of protesting students, which has become a pain point for students. The students are also being issued threats of expulsion.

In the viral video, a student can be seen begging Dr Naresh Kumar Vats, Dean of Academics at RGNUL, Patiala, that the administration stop calling his parents, especially his mother who has had two surgeries and the calls are further exacerbating her health condition.