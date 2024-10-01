RGNUL protests: Student begs Dean of Academics not to call parents; video goes viral

From the campus of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, Punjab, where protests are ongoing demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation, a viral video has emerged.
Following an incident on September 22, wherein, the VC Prof Jai Shankar Singh entered the girls' hostel and passed sexist comments, violating the right to privacy and consent of the students, the students have been on a protest. Talks between the administration failed and the students boycotted classes.
The administration has been allegedly calling up the parents of protesting students, which has become a pain point for students. The students are also being issued threats of expulsion.
In the viral video, a student can be seen begging Dr Naresh Kumar Vats, Dean of Academics at RGNUL, Patiala, that the administration stop calling his parents, especially his mother who has had two surgeries and the calls are further exacerbating her health condition.
The video was shared by Karam Prakash, a journalist with Hindustan Times, on social media platform X.
Though it is difficult to hear Dr Naresh Kumar Vats over the wails of the student, the former can be heard saying that from his side, no calls have gone to the parents and that accusing him like this is not right. Dr Naresh Kumar Vats also responded to the video.
Students have been sitting in protest since September 22 and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured them of justice.