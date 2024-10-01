RGNUL Patiala forms external committee to look into allegations against VC

In response to the ongoing protests at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) in Patiala, the university has established an external committee to investigate allegations against the vice-chancellor and facilitate resolution of the dispute.

The step has been taken as per the directions of Chief Justice of High Court of Punjab and Haryana Justice Sheel Nagu, who is also the Chancellor of the University.

As per an official notice released by the varsity which was undersigned by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh himself, the two-member external committee includes Prof (Dr) Archana Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRNLU), Sonipat and Giribala Singh, President District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bhopal.

“The External Members Committee shall visit the University Campus between October 2-3, 2024. All Teachers, Students and Employees are requested to cooperate with the Committee,” the official notice dated Tuesday, October 1, said.

It might also be noted that both members of the external committee are graduates of Allahabad University, where VC Prof Jai Shankar Singh served as Dean of the Department of Law before taking on the role of Vice-Chancellor at RGNUL.

In a response to the notice, the protesting students have agreed to cooperate with the external committee.

To recall, the protests at RGNUL Patiala started over a week ago when the VC allegedly entered the girls’ hostel building without prior information in the guise of a surprise inspection and also made comments on residents’ clothing.