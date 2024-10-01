Northeast Monsoon: Coimbatore schools' headmasters instructed to keep premises clean

The District School Education Department, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has instructed all the school headmasters to keep the school premises safe without any water stagnation as a precautionary measure, considering Northeast Monsoon.

In a circular, it stated that if there are potholes inside the premises, it should be covered for the safety of the students and awareness should be created about fever at school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

There is a high chance that rainwater stored in old tyres and coconut shells also increases the chances of dengue mosquitoes breeding and these places should be identified and removed at the earliest.

Drinking water tanks and toilets should be cleaned properly and students should not be allowed to enter buildings that are not in use and dilapidated condition.

"The meeting should be conducted with the subject teachers and instruct the students to visit the nearby government hospital in case of fever symptoms," said the circular.

Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told The New Indian Express that the school head is responsible in ensuring the student's safety on the campus.

He said that despite the quarterly examination holiday declared, as part of preventive measures, necessary instructions have been given to the schools and principals and headmasters should ensure before opening the school. He said that officers would inspect schools regarding this.