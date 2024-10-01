Mayiladuthurai: Activists, children demand ban on imposition of allopathic medicine in gov't, private schools

A group of 'natural lifestyle' activists demanded to ban the imposition of allopathic medicine in government and private schools and called them 'unconstitutional'.

Accompanied by children, the activists carried placards and submitted petitions at Collectorate in Mayiladuthurai on Monday, September 30.

The group named Iyarkkai Vazhi Vazhviyalalar Kootamaipu (Natural Lifestylists Federation) said the government is pushing only allopathic medicine among students in schools while other forms of medicine such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy and Acupuncture also exist in the country.

The activists accompanied by children carried placards with messages against allopathic medicine schools in their visit to Mayiladuthurai Collectors for the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, September 30.

They submitted the petition to Deputy Collector R Collector.

"Imposing allopathic medicine is just as unconstitutional as imposing religion in schools. Parents are sending their children to schools to study and not for experimentation. They are made to believe only in allopathy when the medicine is given in schools. Who will take responsibility for side effects?" said R Sudhakar, the Coordinator of Iyarkkai Vazhi Vazhviyalalar Kootamaipu.

The activists called for banning injections in school medical camps and providing sanitary napkins with harmful substances in schools. They urged the government to rather use other places to propagate allopathic medicine with side effects.