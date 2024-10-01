IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2024: Key details and examination information here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the admit cards for the Probationary Officers (PO) Preliminary examination soon. Once available, candidates can access their IBPS PO Prelims admit cards through the institute’s official website: ibps.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



According to the tentative schedule, the IBPS PO Prelims examination is scheduled for October 19 and 20. The admit card will provide important information such as the date, time, exam venue, and other crucial details.

In addition to the admit cards, candidates will also receive an information handout. This document will contain guidelines for exam day and instructions for the computer-based test (CBT).



The IBPS PO 2024 recruitment process is being conducted to fill 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee positions. The results of the IBPS PO Prelims exam are expected to be announced in October or November.



IBPS PO 2024: Vacancy segregation



- Bank of Baroda: Not reported

- Bank of India: 885 vacancies

- Bank of Maharashtra: Not reported

- Central Bank of India: 2,000 vacancies

- Canara Bank: 750 vacancies

- Indian Bank: Not reported

- Indian Overseas Bank: 260 vacancies

- Punjab National Bank: 200 vacancies

- Punjab and Sind Bank: 360 vacancies

- UCO Bank: Not reported

- Union Bank of India: Not reported



Candidates between 20 and 30 years of age as of August 1, 2024, were eligible to apply. Relaxation in the upper age limit was provided for reserved category candidates.



For the latest updates on the IBPS PO admit card, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.