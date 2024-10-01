IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 results declared: Check your scores now

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 on its official website, ibps.in, as reported by Hindustan Times.



Candidates who registered and appeared for the Recruitment of Clerks in Participating Banks (CRP-Clerks-XIV) preliminary exam can now check their results by visiting the IBPS results page on the official website.



It is important to note that the results will be accessible online from October 1 to October 7, 2024.



The preliminary examination, conducted on August 24, 25, and 31, 2024, comprised a 100-mark test. The exam duration was one hour, featuring three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.



The IBPS Clerk 2024 recruitment drive aims to fill 6,148 vacancies across 11 participating banks. Candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims are now eligible to appear for the main exam, scheduled for October 13, 2024, at various centres across India.



Steps to check and download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024:



1. Go to the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

2. A new page will appear, where candidates must enter their login credentials.

3. Next, submit the login details, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Review your result and download the page.

5. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

6. For additional information, visit the official website.