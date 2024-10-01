Delhi: Current junior, senior residents' tenure at hospitals/institutions extended till fresh recruitments happen

Today, Tuesday, October 1, the Delhi Minister of Health Saurabh Bharadwaj, issued a letter expressing "great concern" in connection with engagement with the senior and junior resident doctors in their respective hospitals/institutions.

The letter read, "Today I visited Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and met several Doctors in the OPD (Outpatient Department). There was a grave concern due to Order No F.11/79/H&FW/HR-MED/2023,112745287/1737-42 dated 12.09.2024 whereby all MSs/MDs of Hospital under GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi) have been directed to stop engaging SRs and JRs in their respective hospitals/institutions since a centralized committee for recruitment of SRs and JRs has been created (copies enclosed)."

It may be recalled that the Health & Family Welfare Department of the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi had issued a directive on September 12, ordering all medical superintendents and medical directors to stop the engagement of senior residents (SR) and junior residents (JR) at their respective hospitals and institutions.

This notice was out after a meeting between members of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi’s Health Minister, where concerns about "recruitment issues" were voiced.

The letter issued today concluded by stating, "Till the time these SRs and JRs are recruited through the Centralized Committee, the tenure of existing SRs and JRs may be extended for another period of three months or till the recruitment of their replacement, whichever is earlier."