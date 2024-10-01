Aerospace Engineering ecosystem: Scope | Jobs | Impact on society

Despite the introduction of aerospace engineering courses in institutions across India, many graduates find themselves pushed into traditional information technology jobs due to a lack of awareness and a fully developed ecosystem.

However, after a decade of gradual progress, there is hope that the ecosystem is slowly beginning to shift.

Additionally, the government must take active steps to bring the aerospace segment from abroad to India, not just for maintenance but also for the manufacturing of aircraft.

Given India’s vast market, establishing both manufacturing and maintenance operations domestically is crucial for the future.