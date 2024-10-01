Aerospace Engineering ecosystem: Scope | Jobs | Impact on society

Students, thinking about taking up aerospace engineering academically? Don't worry, here are a few essentials you should know about...
Despite the introduction of aerospace engineering courses in institutions across India, many graduates find themselves pushed into traditional information technology jobs due to a lack of awareness and a fully developed ecosystem.
However, after a decade of gradual progress, there is hope that the ecosystem is slowly beginning to shift.
Additionally, the government must take active steps to bring the aerospace segment from abroad to India, not just for maintenance but also for the manufacturing of aircraft.
Given India’s vast market, establishing both manufacturing and maintenance operations domestically is crucial for the future.
As India continues to advance in space exploration, focusing on astronautical engineering — particularly in human spaceflight — is essential. India has yet to establish a robust programme for active astronaut training and sending humans into space. Developing such programmes will not only make India independent but also allow it to dominate the global space arena with in-house technology. There is immense potential within the country that is currently underutilized.
Unfortunately, many students graduating in this field are migrating abroad due to the lack of opportunities.
By investing in astronautical engineering, India can retain its talent, foster innovation, and ensure that the country leads in space exploration and technology.
Aerospace engineering has significantly influenced various sectors beyond just aviation and space. Technologies initially developed for aerospace, such as GPS (Global Positioning System), advanced materials, and weather forecasting systems, have become an integral part of everyday life.
This field’s innovations also play a crucial role in global security, environmental monitoring, and disaster management, making aerospace engineering essential to modern society.
The aerospace industry faces growing scrutiny over environmental sustainability and ethical considerations. The push for greener technologies, such as electric aircraft and sustainable aviation fuels, is critical to reducing the industry's carbon footprint.
Additionally, the ethical implications of space exploration — such as space debris management and the potential for militarisation of space — are increasingly important areas of focus for aerospace engineers and policymakers.
Aerospace is a multidisciplinary industry. You need mechanical engineers, electronic engineers, software engineers, physics and mathematics graduates, commerce graduates, and arts and science too, to put up a satellite or rocket in space and run a space organisation hence, it is not mandatory that you do Aerospace to become a rocket scientist or satellite engineer.