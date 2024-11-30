Vaibhav Suryavanshi reeling from pressure? His recent performance stats say so...

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made headlines as the youngest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) signee, had a disappointing outing with the bat during the U-19 Asia Cup match against Pakistan A at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, reported Hindustan Times.



The young prodigy was dismissed for just one run after facing nine balls, never quite at ease during his set. It was only a matter of time before a well-delivered ball ended his innings, and he was declared out.



Vaibhav was dismissed by Pakistan's Ali Raza in the fifth over of the innings.



The delivery, a good-length ball, was out of his reach, but Vaibhav still went after it, offering an easy catch for the wicketkeeper.



Throughout his brief stay at the crease, he seemed uncomfortable and overly eager to play big shots. Suryavanshi's dismissal cost the Indian team heavily as they had to hit the target of 282 runs in their opening match of the U-19 Asia Cup 2024.



Recently, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was signed by Rajasthan Royals during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The left-handed prodigy was bought by the cricket franchise for an amount of Rupees 1.1 crore.



Vaibhav Suryavanshi earlier captured the attention of fans when he became the youngest batter (13 years, 288 days) to score an international century. He accomplished this by making 104 off 62 balls in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai.



Since his first-class debut earlier this year against Mumbai, Vaibhav has played in five Ranji Trophy matches.