Tragic death of Telangana youth in US as he was fatally shot while working

A young man from Khammam district, Telangana, was fatally shot by assailants at a gas station in the United States (US) where he worked, family members confirmed today, Saturday, November 30.



According to the PTI report, Sai Teja Nukarapu, 22, was shot near Chicago in the early hours of Saturday (as per Indian time), according to political party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Madhusudan Thatha, who cited preliminary information which was received from the US.



The MLC, who visited the victim's family near Khammam, explained that Sai Teja was not on duty at the time of the incident. He had stayed behind to help a friend who had asked him to cover for a short while while the friend took a break, as per a PTI report.



Sai Teja had completed a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in India and was pursuing a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in the US.



A relative shared with the media that he had been working part-time at the gas station.



It is sad to know that Sai Teja was shot dead when he stayed at his place of work to help a friend, the relative told the media.



As per PTI, the MLC mentioned that he had contacted the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) for assistance with the matter. The body of the deceased is expected to be returned to India next week.