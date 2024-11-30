Telangana gov't makes a u-turn in SCC grading system

The Telangana government has decided to do away with the existing method of grading and replace it with awarding marks for Secondary School Certificate examinations.

“The awarding of 100% marks to external assessment will be implemented from 2025-26 and awarding 80% marks to external assessment and 20% to internal assessment will continue for academic year 2024-25 only. Awarding marks system in SSC public examination dispensing the existing grading system will be from the academic year 2024-25,” a late-night order and clarification on Friday (November 29, 2024) confirmed.



The decision was as per a government order issued by Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham.



This modifies an earlier order that accorded permission to the Director of school Education, “to follow the new pattern for SSC Public examinations by awarding marks system, duly dispensing the existing grading system, and also awarding of 100% marks to external assessment without any marks for internal assessments.”

As per reports, Telangana SSC exams 2025 will be conducted for six papers and there will be no choice in small answer-type questions. In 2024, TS SSC exams 2024 were held from March 18 till April 2, 2024. The board released the Telangana SSC exam time table 2024 Class X on January 2, 2024.