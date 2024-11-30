"No stipend, no work": AHS students protest at AIIMS Rishikesh

Students of Allied Health Sciences (AHS) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh held peaceful protests on November 28 and 29, voicing their dissatisfaction with the institution’s policies regarding stipends, internships, and registration procedures.

The demonstrators, clad in white coats, carried signs reading “Recognize Our Efforts, Reward Our Labour”, “Work Deserves Worth,” and “Intern By Will, Not By Force” among others. They also proclaimed slogans such as “No Stipend, No Work” and “Justice for AHS”.

Their key demands include fair stipends for their work, making internships non-mandatory so that students can pursue career opportunities like government jobs and higher studies, and resolving issues related to the registration process by providing clear written guidelines.

Protestors stated that the absence of a stipend affects their financial stability and morale, emphasising that their contributions deserve recognition and fair compensation.

In a letter addressed to the university’s administration, the students stressed the importance of dialogue and a prompt resolution to their grievances. They assured that the protest would remain peaceful while urging the administration to take their concerns seriously.

More from AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Rishikesh was recently in the news for conducting its first robotic bariatric surgery. Led by Dr Lokesh Arora and his team, the procedure helped a 51-year-old woman battling obesity and related health issues lose 10 kg. The successful surgery highlighted the institute’s advancements in medical innovation, marking a significant achievement in healthcare.