NMC gives 3-day time for medical colleges/institutions to furnish details on stipend for intern doctors

On November 28, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued notices to medical colleges and institutions regarding delays in the details of stipends to undergraduate (UG) interns, post-graduate (PG) residents and senior residents or PGs in Super Specialty (SS). The medical colleges have been directed to submit the data for the financial year 2023-24 within three days from the notice date.

"It is observed that the requisite data is still to be furnished by many colleges on the E-mail IDs provided as above. The failure of these medical colleges in submitting the information reg. payment of stipend to the interns / residents is considered seriously, and the medical colleges as per the attached list who have not submitted the requisite information, are hereby directed to show cause as to why penal action should not be taken against them for their failure to submit the information / details of stipend paid," the notice read.

"The defaulting medical colleges are also directed to furnish the data relating payment of stipend during 2023-24 on the dedicated e-mail ID stipend23-CDN-20011/98/2024-COORDINATION-NMC I/3726027/2024 24@nmc.org.in IMMEDIATELY. and within next 3 days from the issue of this show cause notice," it further added.

The notice has been sent to deans and principals of 115 government medical colleges and 83 private medical colleges.