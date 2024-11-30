NEET-PG counselling 2024: Legal stays and mismanagement leave aspirants battling systemic failures

Medical aspirants across India are caught in a storm of confusion and anxiety as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling faces legal challenges and delays in multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Telangana.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently stayed the Round 1 seat allotment results, scheduled for November 27, citing irregularities in the normalisation process used to create the state merit list. Similar disruptions in other states due to merit list discrepancies and incentive mark issues have exacerbated the chaos, leaving students emotionally and financially drained as they grapple with an uncertain future.

Normalisation under fire

Normalisation — a statistical method used to account for varying difficulty levels in exams conducted in multiple shifts — has become a focal point of controversy. Dr Aviral Mathur, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), defended its legitimacy, pointing out that it has been used in past NEET-PG exams conducted over several days. “The process itself isn’t new or problematic; it’s the authorities’ inconsistent implementation that’s causing havoc,” he said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s stay order stems from claims that the normalisation process led to peculiar rank shifts. Students with higher scores and incentive marks reported lower rankings than expected, prompting legal intervention. The court emphasised that normalisation could not be applied at the state level in this manner, referencing a Supreme Court judgment.

Impact on students: A systemic failure

For aspirants like Dr Pratiksha, the delays are more than just logistical hurdles — they are life-altering.

“The courts keep putting stay orders without considering the deadlines and timelines that are already fixed. The next hearing is on December 3, which is the same deadline for All-India counselling. How are students supposed to find time to resign from their current admissions and reapply in state counselling?” she asked.

Dr Pratiksha called this a systemic failure that every stakeholder talks about but never resolves. “I’ve had to secure admission to a college I didn’t prefer because of overlapping deadlines. If the MP state results are declared after the All-India resignation deadline, I’ll either miss out on a better college or face a Rs 30 lakh penalty for withdrawal,” she lamented.

She also expressed frustration over the lack of coordination between All-India and state counselling. “I deserve to participate in all six rounds — three each from All-India and state counselling but this chaos is forcing students like me to sacrifice opportunities and settle for less,” she said.

Incentive marks: A double-edged sword

The controversy over in-service incentive marks has further complicated matters. In Madhya Pradesh, aspirants are awarded additional marks based on their years of service. However, discrepancies arose after normalisation, with students expecting higher ranks receiving inexplicably lower ones.

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, President of the Junior Doctors Association, Bhopal and General Secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) - Junior Doctors Network, Madhya Pradesh, explained, “Students were shocked when their ranks dropped instead of improving. This irregularity led to the high court’s intervention, and the NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) now has to clarify how the normalisation process was applied in the next hearing on December 3.”

A nationwide crisis

This issue isn’t confined to Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, Odisha, and Telangana, state merit lists have faced similar legal challenges, delaying counselling rounds and sowing confusion among students.

In Telangana, Karunakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), assured students of immediate action once the courts approve the process. However, he acknowledged that the delays have caused significant distress.

Dr Ravi, a United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) representative from Madhya Pradesh, criticised the fragmented system. “Delays force students to settle for less preferred colleges or branches despite achieving high ranks. Meanwhile, vacant seats or undeserving candidates filling prime positions during mop-up rounds dishonour genuine merit,” he said.

Financial and emotional strain

The financial burden is staggering. Students participating in both All-India and state counselling face steep penalties for resignations and fees.

“This chaos pushes many to forgo state counselling entirely, as not everyone can afford Rs 30 lakh penalties or the mental strain,” said Dr Pratiksha. She also highlighted the emotional toll: “I feel trapped in a cycle of overthinking and fear about my future. It’s overwhelming.”

A call for uniformity

Medical student organisations have long called for a unified counselling process to streamline admissions and prevent such chaos. Despite efforts by the Ministry of Health, National Medical Commission (NMC), Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), and NBEMS, state-level inconsistencies remain a persistent issue as everything is monitored by the state.

Dr Mathur emphasised, “Every year, students and their families bear the brunt of mismanagement. It’s time for a uniform, transparent system to ensure fairness and eliminate these recurring crises.”

The road ahead

With the next hearing in the Madhya Pradesh High Court scheduled for December 3, students hope for a resolution. However, the overlapping deadlines of All-India and state counselling rounds, coupled with ongoing legal challenges, mean that a clear path forward remains elusive.

This year’s counselling chaos highlights the urgent need for structural reforms in India’s medical admissions framework. The stakes are high — not just for the careers of thousands of aspirants but for the future of India’s healthcare system itself.