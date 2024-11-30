Narayana School alumnus fulfils dreams by topping Indian Engineering Services Exam 2024

Narayana School celebrated the exceptional achievement of its alumnus, Rohit Dhondge, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Indian Engineering Services (IES) Exam 2024 under the Civil Engineering category. His success stood as a testament to his relentless dedication, hard work, and academic brilliance.

Rohit’s academic journey was an inspiring tale of determination. He was a student of Narayana junior college, Adibatla branch, Hyderabad. During his formative years at Narayana Jr College, he displayed exceptional discipline and a profound interest in engineering, qualities that propelled him to this extraordinary milestone, stated a press release from the institute.

His accomplishment underscored the robust academic framework and supportive learning environment at Narayana, designed to help students realise their true potential.

Speaking on this occasion, Puneet Kothapa, President of Narayana Educational Institutions, shared his admiration: "Rohit’s success is a shining example of what can be achieved with determination, passion, and the right guidance. At Narayana, we prioritise nurturing excellence and equipping our students with the confidence and resilience to excel in any field. Rohit’s remarkable achievement is not just a proud moment for him and his family but also for all of us at Narayana. He serves as an inspiration for future generations to dream big and achieve greatness."

The Indian Engineering Services (IES), conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), was one of the most prestigious examinations in the country.

It opened doors to managerial and technical roles in critical government sectors such as railways, defence, telecommunications, public works, and energy infrastructure, making it a highly sought-after achievement among engineering aspirants.

As Narayana honoured this milestone, heartfelt congratulations poured in for Rohit and his family. His journey reinforced the belief that perseverance and a strong foundation could lead to remarkable feats.

At Narayana, the mission to empower students to thrive and pursue their dreams remains unwavering because at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams, stated the press release.