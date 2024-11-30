Manipur: Class XII exams to begin from February 17, 2025

The schedule for Class XII Board exams, Manipur, in 2025 has been released. The Manipur's Council of Higher Secondary Education has released the schedule on its official website cogsem.nic.in. According to the detailed timetable, the Manipur Class XII Board exams will commence on February 17, 2025, and conclude on March 26, 2025. The exams will be conducted in a single shift, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.Manipur Class XII board exam 2025 schedule is:



February 17MIL (Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Kom/Manipuri/Ma la/Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Ruangmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadau Kuki/Vaiphel/ Zou/ Gangte/ Liangmai) or Alternative English



February 20: English



February 24: Chemistry, Education, Business Studies



February 27: Human Ecology and Family Science



March 3: Physics, Political Sciences, Accountancy



March 6: Biology, History



March 10: Mathematics, Psychology, Music



March 12: Engineering Drawing, Sociology, Thang-ta



March 13: Statistics, Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education



March 20: Geology, Geography



March 22: Computer Science, Philosophy



March 24: Anthropology, Economics



March 26: Elective Languages (Bengali, English, Hindi, Manipuri)For more information, students are advised to visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur.In other news, on November 29, schools and colleges in Manipur's Imphal Valley and Jiribam district resumed classes after a hiatus of 13 days. On November 28, the Directorate of Education Schools and the Higher and Technical Education Department ordered the resumption of classes in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal and Jiribam districts.



Since November 16, the educational institutes in the valley districts and Jiribam have remained closed following the incident of the dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam, respectively.