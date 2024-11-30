Is learning Italian compulsory to pursue higher education in Italy?

A

Yes, the Indian student community in Italy has been steadily growing. As of recent statistics, over 6,000 Indian students are enrolled in Italian universities, making India one of the largest sources of international students in the country. This number has increased by nearly four times in the last four years, reflecting Italy’s rising popularity among Indian students.

Popular cities like Milan, Rome, and Bologna host large numbers of Indian students due to the high concentration of top universities and courses offered in English.

Italy’s supportive visa policies and scholarships contribute to this growth, with nearly 70% of Indian students receiving some form of financial assistance. As a result, Indian students in Italy not only benefit from a strong academic network but also enjoy a sense of community, making it easier to adjust to life in a new country.