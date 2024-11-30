Going to study in Italy? Here are tips on finding affordable accommodation

As you plan your studies in Italy, finding affordable accommodation is key to managing your budget. Here are some tips:

1. Consider shared accommodation

Renting a room in a shared apartment is the most cost-effective option, especially in cities like Milan or Rome. You can expect to pay €400-€600 per month for a shared room in a decent area, depending on the city.

2. Look for university dormitories

Many universities offer student dormitories at a subsidised rate, typically between €200-€400 per month, which often include utilities like electricity and internet.

3. Explore smaller cities

Cities like Bologna, Padua, and Turin offer more affordable housing compared to Milan or Rome. You can find rooms for €300-€500 per month, allowing you to save significantly on rent.

4. Network with fellow students

Join university groups on Facebook or WhatsApp to find affordable housing options and connect with other students who are looking for roommates.

5. In conclusion

By planning ahead and exploring these options, you can find accommodation that fits your budget and enjoy a smooth transition to student life in Italy.

