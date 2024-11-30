Cyclonic Fengal’s fury in Tamil Nadu: Educational institutions shut

With red alert warnings in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to Cyclone Fengal over the Bay of Bengal, schools and educational institutions have been closed. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on Saturday afternoon, today, November 30.

Following the warnings, public services have been suspended and schools and institutions have been closed in several areas of the state due to the impending storm, which is predicted to bring heavy rains and severe gusts of up to 90 kmph.



A red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rain today, Saturday, November 30, has been issued in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry.



IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area, as reported by Asian News Net.

PSA

The district administration of Puducherry sent alerts to 12 lakh residents, cautioning them to be vigilant. "We have evacuated people from low-lying areas, and shelter homes were also ready to accommodate them. Arrangements were also made to supply food packets," said District Collector A Kulothungan, as reported by The Times of India.

Further, he added that the National Disaster Relief Force from Arakonam had arrived for relief and rehabilitation.

Contacts for any emergency are:

Toll-free: 112, 1077,

WhatsApp: 94889 81070