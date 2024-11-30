Bengaluru man creates a hilarious yet convincing CV for his cook. What happened next?

Bengaluru, famous for its buzzing tech hubs and diverse food scene, has a new claim to fame — a local resident who’s taken the art of resume writing to a whole new level by crafting a Curriculum Vitae (CV) for his cook.
This quirky and heartwarming move has gone viral, leaving social media abuzz with reactions from all sides.
It all started when an X user named Urvi (@youareweeye) posted a request looking for a cook in the HSR area in Bengaluru who could whip up simple, homely meals. "Heyy chat, I am looking for a cook in HSR who can make me some nice simple homely food, please share if you have leads?" she wrote.
In the comments, Bengaluru resident Varun Peru (@varunperuu) dropped a surprising reply. He shared the CV of his cook, Ritu, and encouraged Urvi to give her a shot. "You should definitely consider Ritu Didi, HSR’s MasterChef. She’s amazing at her job—her simple, homely meals are the best! I even made a resume for her because she deserves the spotlight," Varun wrote, attaching the quirky CV.
The CV, which included a picture of Ritu, listed her skills with humourous and endearing descriptions.
In the objective section, Ritu's goal was written as such: "To bring comfort and flavor to every meal by preparing simple, homely food that feels like it’s straight from your kitchen."
Her skills ranged from cooking Indian delicacies and comfort foods like Rajma-Chawal and Rasam Rice to being a "Staff-Safety Cooking" expert, ensuring a hygienic and organised kitchen after the cooking ordeal every day.
The CV also highlighted her versatility with both gas and induction cooking, making her a perfect fit for any kitchen setup.
The tweet posted on November 26, has amassed more than 98,000 views.
Netizens came forward with an eagerness to find out her contact details, while many had different propositions like this: