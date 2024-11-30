Bengaluru man creates a hilarious yet convincing CV for his cook. What happened next?

The CV, which included a picture of Ritu, listed her skills with humourous and endearing descriptions.



In the objective section, Ritu's goal was written as such: "To bring comfort and flavor to every meal by preparing simple, homely food that feels like it’s straight from your kitchen."



Her skills ranged from cooking Indian delicacies and comfort foods like Rajma-Chawal and Rasam Rice to being a "Staff-Safety Cooking" expert, ensuring a hygienic and organised kitchen after the cooking ordeal every day.



The CV also highlighted her versatility with both gas and induction cooking, making her a perfect fit for any kitchen setup.



The tweet posted on November 26, has amassed more than 98,000 views.



Netizens came forward with an eagerness to find out her contact details, while many had different propositions like this: