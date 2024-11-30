AIIMS New Delhi named Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases by MoHFW

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, has been designated as a Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, today, Saturday, November 30.



Taking the news to social media platform X, the official handle of AIIMS New Delhi (@aiims_newdelhi) informed netizens of the news.



Additionally, it said that the centre is dedicated to providing diagnosis, treatment, and various other facilities to patients suffering from rare and unidentifiable diseases, and is in the process of doing additional research on these ailments.



"The Centre is dedicated to provide diagnosis, treatment, counselling, prevention, and education for patients and family with rare diseases. Additionally research in the area of rare diseases is in progress," the post read.