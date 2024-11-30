After US and UK, Indians emerge as largest int'l student group in Uzbekistan

Indian students have become the largest group of international students in Uzbekistan, a trend similar to those seen in countries like the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), reported India Today.
According to recent data from the Statistics Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 5,733 Indian students are enrolled in higher education institutions for the 2023-2024 academic year, making them the largest foreign student group in the country.
This marks a significant rise in the number of Indian students choosing Uzbekistan for higher education. Following India, Pakistan ranks second with 1,358 students, and Turkmenistan third with 904 students.
Uzbekistan’s medical and engineering programmes, in particular, have become popular among Indian students due to lower tuition fees compared to other countries.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also reported that, as of January 1, 2024, over 5,000 Indian students are pursuing various degrees in Uzbekistan.
This growth reflects a broader trend of strengthening academic ties between the two nations, driven by Uzbekistan’s affordable education system and the growing recognition of its universities.
Rise in the number of Indian students globally
Indian students have become the largest international student group in several major countries.
According to the Open Doors report 2024, Indian students have surpassed Chinese students in the United States for the first time in 15 years.
Similarly, in Germany, Indian students have overtaken their Chinese counterparts as the largest international student group, with 49,483 Indian students enrolled for the 2023-24 winter semester, according to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).
Here is the list of the international students studying in Uzbekistan
India: 5,733 students
Pakistan: 1,358 students
Turkmenistan: 904 students
Russian Federation: 750 students
Kazakhstan: 537 students
Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic: 285 students each
Afghanistan: 196 students
China: 182 students
Korea: 176 students
Canada: 124 students
Other countries: 312 students