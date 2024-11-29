Vacancy crisis in central universities: 5,182 teaching posts still open

The Centre on Wednesday, November 27, reported that there are 5,182 vacant teaching posts in Central universities as of October 31, 2024, according to a report by The Indian Express.

This information was provided by Sukanta Mazumdar, Minister of State for Education, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha. The minister further informed that the government is taking steps to ensure regular appointment to the posts.

He said, "Occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation, and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength; the onus of filling up the posts lies on the Central Universities (CUs).”

He also stated that the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are regularly monitoring institutions, directing central universities to fill vacancies through regular hiring.

Furthermore, over 7,650 teaching positions have been filled in central universities through special recruitment drives.

As of October 29, 2024, a total of 25,777 posts, including 15,139 faculty positions, have been filled by Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) on a mission-mode basis.

Additionally, he informed that CUs, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have collectively filled 25,257 vacancies, including 15,047 faculty positions.

Of these, 1,869 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 739 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 3,089 for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates.