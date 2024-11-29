Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal criticises language learning app Duolingo; sings praises for Airlearn

Munjal tweeted, “A few months ago, I achieved a 100-day streak on Duolingo for Spanish. However, I still couldn’t speak or write even a few sentences in Spanish.” Further said, "A Language Learning Product that actually helps you learn the Language instead of being a status symbol for a virtual reward which is the Streak."

With this incident as an instance, he explained the motivation behind creating Airlearn, a new learning platform aimed at addressing the gaps he observed in existing language education tools.

Duolingo vs Airlearn

He said that the first problem with Duolingo is the oversimplification of the problem statement. Duolingo does not teach you basic concepts of grammar. “It just makes you do the exercises with the hope that you’ll learn them on your own,” he pointed out.

Comparing this with Airlearn, he said, “Whereas Airlearn’s Teaching Slides make sure that you know the Concept first. Our Users love these Slides."

He further added “We believe that AI will change personalised tutoring. But it won’t be just about gamification or make you do exercises. It will be about teaching you like a Tutor sitting in front of you will teach. And that’s the design principle we follow while building Airlearn.”