Rejected for being ... : Why is this Bengaluru woman struggling to find a flat?

She then shares her personal story about finding a beautiful flat in Domlur, where everything seemed to be going well. While she was in Puducherry, she kept texting her potential flatmates to confirm her visit, but when she finally visited to check out the flat, she was rejected. The reason? She was only 20.



Naina also expressed how determined she was to prove that she could be the best flatmate.



"I was acting nonchalant," she said, adding that she kept reassuring her flatmates that she does not drink, party, or smoke.



Not only this, she also created a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) to pitch her case to future flatmates. She highlighted that she has all the good qualities that an ideal flatmate should have. She is an early riser, a non-smoker, a non-drinker, and someone who keeps the house tidy all the time, due to her remote job.



She ends her video with hope and optimism urging people to choose her as a flatmate.