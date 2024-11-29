Over 1,000 students enrolled for coaching classes in Coimbatore

As many as 1,125 Class XII students from government higher secondary schools in Coimbatore have enrolled their name to attend the coaching classes from Samagra Shiksha for the 19 types of entrance exams under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

An officer from district Samagra Shiksha told The New Indian Express that the coaching class aims to prepare the students to crack the entrance exams for higher studies in institutions."Except for NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), Samagra Shiksha had been conducting the coaching classes for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) to the government school students in the last year under the Nan Mudhalvan scheme. Along with these two entrance exams, Samagra Shiksha started to provide 19 types of coaching classes such as NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology), FDDI (Footwear Design and Development Institute), CUET (Common University Entrance Test ), NCET (National Common Entrance Test) and so on to the government school students."

"Headmasters explained about the 19 entrance exams among the Class XII students in government higher secondary schools. Based on it, as many as 1,125 students have shown interest in the coaching classes as per their wishes. Apart from coaching classes, Samagra Shiksha will pay the exam fee of entrance exams for the students," he said.

"Coaching classes are held for students since the first week of November and for this, teachers who got training have been deployed to conduct the coaching classes for the students at schools. This coaching will hold till next year March," he said.

He said that as many as 46 students will write upcoming the entrance of CLAT soon.

A postgraduate teacher who is the coordinator of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in a government higher secondary school told The New Indian Express that educational materials for the coaching classes have been given and using this, the teacher will prepare for the entrance exams. She said that coaching classes would support the students to write the entrance exams well.