Mona Lisa or Monali Shah? IIM Ranchi student's version of da Vinci's painting now needs a name

Netizens proposed various names for her “Monali Shah.”



“Moheena Lata,” another said.



Other proposed names were Monalakshmi, Monashree, and Mohana Lila.



Pandey mentioned that she used Grok, a conversational chatbot on the platform, to generate the digital artwork.



Her AI project almost replicated the Mona Lisa to the smallest detail, but with Indian-inspired attire and jewellery.



Making use of its viral success, the student followed up with an Indian Queen Elizabeth, showcasing the former British monarch dressed in blue and red sarees side by side.



The Mona Lisa is a painting on display at the Louvre in Paris.



da Vinci worked on it between 1503 and 1506, though, by some accounts, he may have continued painting until 1517.



What makes the portrait so intriguing is its smile, which seems to shift depending on where you focus in the painting, this is also known as the Mona Lisa Effect.