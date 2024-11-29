Indian students, if your eyes are on Italy here's info on internships and work placements

Internships and work placements are integral to Italian higher education, providing students with valuable industry experience. Around 70% of Italian university programmes include mandatory internships, and students completing these placements see a significant advantage when entering the job market.
Statistics show that over 60% of students who complete internships are offered full-time roles with the same companies postgraduation.
For Indian students, internships in Italy can be particularly beneficial:
Engineering students, especially in fields like automotive, civil, and mechanical, benefit from internships with industry giants like Ferrari, Fiat, and ENEL. These placements often lead to roles that pay between €25,000 and €35,000 annually for entry-level positions.
Italian fashion and design internships are among the most competitive, with brands like Gucci, Prada, and Pininfarina offering placements.
Students gain practical exposure and build portfolios that improve their employability, with around 75% of interns landing roles within six months of graduation.
Business students benefit from placements at companies such as UniCredit, Eni, and Pirelli, where hands-on experience often translates into job offers with starting salaries of €30,000 – €40,000. Internships in this sector have a nearly 80% conversion rate into full-time roles.
Indian students can maximise these opportunities by engaging with university career services, building networks, and tailoring their resumes to fit Italian industry standards.
Taking advantage of internships can thus be a game-changer, opening doors to roles in Italy and the broader European Union (EU).