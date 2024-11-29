Imphal: Students back in school uniform after 13 days

Today, November 29, schools and colleges in Manipur's Imphal Valley and Jiribam district resumed classes after a hiatus of 13 days, officials said. Students in their school uniforms and parents were seen waiting for buses in the state's capital Imphal with the law and order situation improving in the valley districts, as stated in a report by PTI.

On November 28, the Directorate of Education Schools and the Higher and Technical Education Department ordered the resumption of classes in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal and Jiribam districts.

K Biken Singh, a Central government official whose two children study in a private school in Imphal, said, "It is a great relief that schools have reopened. Final exams of my children, who are in Class VI and Class VII, were scheduled to start from the second week of December, and parts of the syllabus are yet to be completed."

"Reopening of schools will allow the teachers to interact with their students," he relieved.

Educational institutes in the valley districts and Jiribam have remained closed since November 16 after the dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam, respectively.

Restriction removed

Meanwhile, according to an official order, the state government ordered the relaxation of curfew from 5 am to 4 pm today, Friday, November 29, in all five valley districts and Jiribam to enable people to purchase essential items and medicines.

"Due to developing law and orders situation in the districts, there is a need to relax restrictions on the movement of people to facilitate the public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items. Restriction of movement of people outside their residences is hereby lifted for Friday from 5 am to 4 pm," the order read.

District Magistrates of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal issued the order separately. "The relaxation, however, shall not include any gathering/ sit-in/ rally without obtaining approval through competent authority," the order read, reported PTI.