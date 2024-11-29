Delhi private school bomb threat email declared a hoax

A private school in Delhi's Rohini, located within one kilometre of the site of the low-intensity blast in Prashant Vihar, received a bomb threat via email today, Friday, November 29, Delhi Fire Service officials said. The threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough search of the school premises, they said, PTI reported.

According to an official, a call was received from the Delhi Police about the bomb threat email received by Venkateshwar Global School (VGS) at 10.57 am. The school is located around one kilometre from the site where the low-intensity blast took place on Thursday.

A team of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) immediately reached the spot. Giving more details, the officer said that police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, along with DFS personnel checked and searched the entire premises of the school. The officer further said that no suspicious object was found and the threat was declared a hoax.

School authorities informed the parents of the early dispersal of the students and requested them to pick up their wards by 11 am. "The situation is well under control. There's no need to panic," a message from the school sent to the parents said, PTI reported.

Principal of VGS, Dr Namita Singhal, said that the school received a bomb threat on its official email. "After we received the email, we have dispersed all the students and staff," she said.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, the officer said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the explosion near a cinema hall in Rohini, officials said.