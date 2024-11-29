CAT 2024 answer keys and response sheet announced. Hurry now

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, has released Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) response sheets and answer keys today, November 29. Those who have appeared for the exam can now check their response sheets and answer keys on their official website, iimcat.ac.in.



Here are steps to check CAT 2024 answer keys:

1. Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the candidate login option

3. Log in by entering the credentials

4. Click on submit

5. Check the CAT 2024 answer key

6. Download for future reference



The CAT exam is conducted for admission to IIM's two-year management programme.



According to a report by the Times of India, some candidates reported facing difficulties in downloading the response sheets. They said the download option for the response sheet is still not visible on their dashboard. To recall, they faced the same issue during the admit card download phase as well.

However, despite these issues, a significant number of candidates are already able to check their performance.

The CAT has three sections, namely, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants). Time management, strategy and quick thinking often help students cruise through all sections with ease.



Besides IIMs, CAT scores are also accepted by a few Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), business schools, management schools, private colleges, and others.