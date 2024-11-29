British Council strengthening India-UK ties in South India, particularly in sustainability, art, and culture

The British Council is deeply committed to strengthening the India-UK partnership, particularly in the areas of sustainability, art, and culture across South India. Our recent Memorandum of Understanding with Guidance Tamil Nadu is a shining example of this collaborative effort.

By joining forces with the Government of Tamil Nadu, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of the state's creative economy and cultural industries. This strategic alliance will allow us to leverage our combined expertise to assess the true contribution of these sectors to employment and economic growth in Tamil Nadu.

Importantly, this initiative aims to provide invaluable insights that will inform policy dialogues and help identify high-potential areas like tech art, festivals, crafts, and the influencer economy. Our goal is to foster an environment where young artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators can thrive, ultimately supporting sustainable livelihoods and driving digital transformation.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in our longstanding partnership with Tamil Nadu. We are dedicated to working hand-in-hand with the state government to ensure this collaboration translates into tangible outcomes that align with Chief Minister Thiru. MK Stalin's vision of building a Trillion Dollar Economy. Through such strategic initiatives, the British Council remains steadfast in our commitment to bolstering India-UK ties and empowering the creative communities of South India.