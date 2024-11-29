Air India pilot death: Investigation reveals 25-year-old made calls to boyfriend before suicide

In a new development with regard to Air India pilot Srishti Tuli's suicide, an investigation revealed that she made a video call to her friend and partner Aditya Rakesh Pandit before taking the extreme step. Tuli died by suicide on November 25, 2024, and her family suspects her partner had a role to play in the incident.

According to a report by The Indian Express, investigators believe that after an argument between the couple, 27-year-old Pandit left for Delhi, during which, Tuli, two years younger than him, threatened to end her life. Sources told The Indian Express that when Pandit did not respond to her distress call, Tuli made a video call to show him how she intended to hang herself.

The investigation has raised suspicions about Pandit's actions after the incident. Police sources claim that he deleted some of the messages exchanged between the two. When questioned about it, he told police that he had promised her that he too would die by suicide if she died, but investigators are sceptical of his story.

As per reports by The Indian Express, police are now attempting to recover the deleted messages through forensic analysis. Additionally, the police also discovered around 10 to 11 phone calls and several missed calls between the couple, when Pandit was reportedly on his way back to her place to stop her from taking the extreme step. Pandit’s phone has been seized for further investigation.

Pilot suicide

Tuli was found dead at her rented accommodation in Andheri (East) behind the Marol Police Camp on Monday morning, November 25. Preliminary investigations suggest that the altercation with Pandit had contributed to Tuli's mental distress, leading her to take her life. Sources say Pandit had been preparing for a pilot’s exam but had failed to qualify, which might have added to the tension.

Police disclosed that after returning home from work on Sunday, the couple had an argument and at around 1 am, Pandit left for Delhi. Following this, Tuli called him and threatened that she would die by suicide. Pandit returned to the residence and found Tuli unresponsive.

Her family and the police were promptly informed. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fight between the two may have been the trigger for the tragic incident.