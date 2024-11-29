AIIMS Raipur: MBBS students report ragging; write to SC lawyer Meera Patel

On November 16, 2024, MBBS students at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur reported an alleged ragging incident. The issue surfaced when an anonymous letter was sent to Supreme Court lawyer Meera Patel, who serves as the convenor and legal head of the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE).

The letter described the situation, claiming students were subjected to ragging throughout the night, forced to stand until 3 am, and some even fainted due to exhaustion.



Following the letter, Meera Patel has sent the complaint to the institute, asking for quick action. The complaint states that MBBS students from the 2023 batch were called by their seniors to a room at midnight where they were locked in.

Giving more details, the letter mentioned that they were later forced to walk on the basketball court wearing only T-shirts in the cold. The seniors also took away their phones and harassed them until 3 am. The letter also includes the names of the seniors accused of this behaviour, as stated in a report by The Medical Bulletin.

AIIMS Raipur’s spokesperson, Mrityunjay Rathore, stated that the institute maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. Further, he emphasised that junior and senior students are housed separately on campus. Following the complaint, the anti-ragging committee has launched an investigation, and the administration is actively addressing the matter.

According to reports, Dr Rakesh Gupta, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Raipur has termed this entire matter as extremely worrying. This is the second case of ragging in AIIMS Raipur. "Let us tell you that there are strict laws against ragging in India. It is also the responsibility of the institutes that no student should be involved in such activities inside or outside the campus. If found guilty, a fine of Rs 10,000 or a sentence of two years can be imposed," he said.