University of Mysore research students protest, demand hike in fellowship amount

The researchers attached to Mysuru University Research Scholar Association held a protest demanding a rise in the fellowship amount for the SC and ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) students.

The research students led by association President Shivashankar held the protest in front of Crawford Hall on Wednesday, November 27, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivashankar said that for the past seven years, there had been no rise in the fellowship amount. "The research students who are facing problems due to the rise in room rents, materials for research activities and other expenses are in distress due to the financial crisis. Considering the problems faced by the students, the university authorities must provide additional Rs 10,000 for SC and ST students," he said.

Other students' protest in Karnataka

Students of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences staged a protest accusing Dean Manjunath of assaulting the students. They raised slogans against the dean for his dictatorial attitude and alleged that they are not given quality food besides stopping the evening snacks.

They charged the dean and his associates with abusing students for taking food to rooms. Even parents are worried about the high-handedness of the dean. The students alleged that too many staff have quit their jobs in protest because of the dean's harassment, according to a report by The New Indian Express.