Planning to study MBBS abroad? NMC issues advisory | Details here

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an advisory to Indian students opting for undergraduate medical admissions abroad. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the commission today, November 28, said:

"Advisory Alert: Indian students seeking UG medical admission abroad must review the latest NMC guidelines issued on 22-11-2024. Ensure compliance before proceeding.

LINK: https://nmc.org.in/MCIRest/open/getDocument?path=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNews/document-113_merged.pdf"

The advisory dated November 26, 2024, has been issued to all the principals and deans of all the medical colleges and medical institutions in India.

"Reference is invited to Public Notice of even number dated 08.08.2023 on the above cited subject. lt has come to the notice of this Commission that in spite of Advisory and Alert issued by NMC, several Indian students are seeking admission to private medical colleges abroad which do not adhere to regulations laid by National Medical Commission and the Institutes or Universities abroad are following the curriculum, time frame and training imparted to the students are not in consonance with NMC regulations being followed in India. It has also come to the notice of this Commission that many students still taking admissions to such Institutes/Universities," the advisory read.

Other points mentioned in the advisory are:

1. NMC published Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiates (FMGL) Regulations, 2021 in the official gazette of India vide notification dated 18.11.2021 wherein the terms of duration of the study, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship/clerkship etc. are prescribed. These conditions are mandatory for registration to practice allopathy in India

2. In view of the above, all the students who are desirous to obtain the medical qualification from any foreign medical institutions or universities and thereafter practice allopathy in India are hereby again advised to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL are U-14021/01/2024-UGMEB I/3724211/2024 fulfilled before taking admission

3. Any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in the grant of registration in India. In case of disqualification, the sole responsibility shall lie upon the candidate only

4. This issue with the approval of Competent Authority, UGMEB