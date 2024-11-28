Over 42% students from various countries less likely to prefer US due to Trump's policies: Survey

According to the survey by the Keystone Education Group, 42 per cent of students from various countries report that they are less likely to consider the United States (US) as their option for study destination. This shift is driven by various factors such as the political climate, visa restrictions, and concerns about safety, reported The Times of India.

The impact of Donald Trump’s presidency on international student interest is evident in the changing dynamics of student searches for US graduate programmes. Data from the Keystone report reveals that between October 30 and November 6, 2024, the number of students searching for master’s and PhD programmes in the US dropped by 5%.

Additionally, overall interest in US educational programmes declined by three per cent, with North American students showing a 17 per cent drop in their consideration of US institutions. This downturn indicates that students are not only reconsidering their options but also seeking alternatives in regions that offer more welcoming environments.

With growing political uncertainties, many US students are also beginning to seek study opportunities outside the US after Trump’s re-election. Data shows that US enquiries for overseas study programmes spiked by 20-30 per cent as students sought more stable, politically progressive environments for their education.

European students most affected

The Keystone survey highlights significant regional differences in the responses. European students, in particular, are most affected, with 58% Indicating that Trump's re-election has negatively impacted their interest in studying in the US. This is especially evident in countries with strong academic traditions and international student flows, where there is now a noticeable shift in preferences toward other destinations.

In comparison, 21% of Asian students and 29% of African students also reported a decreased likelihood of considering the US as a study destination.

Others rise high

With the US losing its appeal, other countries are experiencing a surge in international student interest.

Sweden, Finland, and Singapore have seen significant increases in student searches, with Sweden up by 37 per cent, Finland by 36 per cent, and Singapore by 30 per cent, reported The Times of India.

These countries offer competitive education systems, progressive political environments, and more favourable visa policies, making them attractive alternatives for students seeking stability and inclusivity.

In addition to the Scandinavian and Asian countries, New Zealand (+29%), Czechia (+28%), Italy (+25%), the United Kingdom (UK) (+19%), and Spain (+19%) have also emerged as popular destinations. These countries are not only offering high-quality education but are also perceived as politically stable and more welcoming to international students, further diminishing the US's dominance in global higher education, The Times of India.