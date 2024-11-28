NEET-PG 2024 Rajasthan merit list controversy: UDFA raises red flag over discrepancies

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 merit list released by the Rajasthan State Medical Council has triggered a controversy, with allegations of rank discrepancies causing widespread concern among medical aspirants. Under the leadership of United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) Rajasthan State President Dr Bharat Pareek, a delegation of doctors met with the counselling committee officials to demand immediate rectification.

In an exclusive interview, UDFA National President Dr Lakshya Mittal explained the issue in detail. “Doctors serving in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) receive bonus marks — 10%, 20%, or 30% — based on their years of service. For example, if a candidate scores 200 marks, they would get 220 after one year or 260 after three years,” he said.

However, the controversy lies in how these bonus marks were applied. “The NEET-PG results were normalised for fairness as the exam was held in two shifts. However, instead of adding the bonus marks to the normalised scores afterwards, the authorities applied the normalisation formula to the total score, including the bonus marks. This error has caused significant rank shifts, with a few candidates dropping from a rank of 10,000 to 15,000,” he revealed.

The UDFA delegation submitted a memorandum to the counselling committee, which has forwarded the grievances to the National Board of Examinations (NBE) and the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). “They shared email receipts with us, ensuring transparency, and assured us they would act as per directions from higher authorities. We are now seeking a meeting with MCC officials for further clarity,” Dr Mittal added.

In a strong critique of the state of medical education, he remarked, “In what is touted as Amrit Kaal (The Era of Elixir), medical education is degrading instead of improving. These issues reflect systemic flaws, and they jeopardise the hard work and aspirations of thousands of students.”

The UDFA has called for urgent rectification of the merit list to ensure fair opportunities for all eligible candidates. With the careers of thousands hanging in the balance, aspirants now await swift action from the authorities. This exclusive insight underscores the growing need for transparency and reforms in India’s medical education system.